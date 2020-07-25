CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

