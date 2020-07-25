CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $107,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 615.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 184.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

