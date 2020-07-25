Cormark Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$2.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.91.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

