Cormark Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$2.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.91.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

