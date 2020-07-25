Cormark Raises Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$10.50

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold stock opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.