Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,682 shares of company stock worth $1,028,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 117.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 127.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

