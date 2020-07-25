Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

21.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.43 $26.28 million $2.25 11.74 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.78 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 18.12% 12.31% 1.35% AmeriServ Financial 8.11% 5.15% 0.44%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats AmeriServ Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.