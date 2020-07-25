Contrasting CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.33 $82.77 million $3.04 13.20 Akerna $10.92 million 7.76 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Akerna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 8.52% 25.93% 8.16% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Akerna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

