Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

STZ opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.