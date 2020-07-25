Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Helen of Troy worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,577. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $188.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.