Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 499 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $414.33 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.