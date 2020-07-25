Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 210 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $111.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

