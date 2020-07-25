Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 181 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $382.25 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $402.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

