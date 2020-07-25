Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

