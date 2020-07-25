Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 281.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $18,328,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 203.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $112.77 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.