Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

EA stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

