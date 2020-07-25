Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,368,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.29.

ALGN opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.