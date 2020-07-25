Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 660 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AXA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

