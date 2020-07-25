Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,290 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

