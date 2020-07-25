Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

