Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

