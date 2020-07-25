Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $587,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $271.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

