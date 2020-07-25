Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397,550 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

