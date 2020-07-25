Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 15,473 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

