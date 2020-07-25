Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

