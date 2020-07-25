Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 104.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

