Comparing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (NASDAQ:CPKF)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Bankshares pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 31.58% 9.10% 1.31% CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.73% 11.27% 1.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.08 $17.47 million $2.65 9.65 CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $58.26 million 1.60 $11.40 million $2.29 8.25

National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH.

Summary

National Bankshares beats CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

