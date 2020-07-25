Comparing Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 0.89 $309.69 million $1.53 22.49 Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.90 $54.94 million $1.10 45.12

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.64% 11.51% 2.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.93%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

