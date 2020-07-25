Comparing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Castor Maritime (NYSE:CTRM)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Castor Maritime and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.74%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.08 $1.09 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $333.43 million 1.24 $111.84 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 33.54% 13.57% 7.89%

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.