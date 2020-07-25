Comparing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) & Ruhnn (OTCMKTS:RUHN)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for dELiA*s and Ruhnn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and Ruhnn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.72 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ruhnn.

Risk and Volatility

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruhnn has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Ruhnn -7.07% -5.83% -4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Ruhnn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

