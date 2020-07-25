Cohen Lawrence B Sells 293 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.