Cohen Lawrence B Buys 326 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. The company has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

