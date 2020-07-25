Cohen Lawrence B Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,410,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

