Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.