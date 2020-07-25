Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,100

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.14) target price (down from GBX 1,240 ($15.26)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($14.92) target price (down from GBX 1,215 ($14.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,268.60 ($15.61).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.96.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

