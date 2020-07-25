Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

