Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $178.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.