Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 820 ($10.09) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,280 ($15.75). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CLIN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price objective (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $960.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.47 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,039 ($12.79). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 797.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 761.55.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

