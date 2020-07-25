Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLFD. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

