Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLFD. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
