City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

City of London Group (LON:CIN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CIN stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.55. City of London Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.16 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Get City of London Group alerts:

About City of London Group

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.