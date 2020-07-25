City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

City of London Group (LON:CIN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of CIN stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.55. City of London Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.16 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.85).
About City of London Group
