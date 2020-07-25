Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Shares of CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $173.56.
In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.