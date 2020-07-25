Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

