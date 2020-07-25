CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a significant rise in provisions along with higher expenses. Elevated expenses mainly due to higher technology costs are expected to continue to hurt the bottom line. Worsening credit quality will likely hamper financials. Sluggish growth in industries, where the company provides finance, might hurt performance and hence makes us apprehensive. However, CIT Group's efforts to diversify revenues, strategic buyouts along with a strong balance sheet position will likely aid growth. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CIT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

