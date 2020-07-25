CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $32.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research firms have commented on CIT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CIT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,445,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

