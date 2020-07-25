Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $154,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

