Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

