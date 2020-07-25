Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

