Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth approximately $7,892,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 309,952 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth approximately $6,198,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 45.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 896,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 279,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $15.67 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

