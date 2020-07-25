Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $15,574,240. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

