Choate Investment Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.2% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.22 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

