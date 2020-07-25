Choate Investment Advisors Sells 770 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.