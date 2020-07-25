Choate Investment Advisors Sells 2,392 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

Shares of DE opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.